Australian Production Of COME FROM AWAY To Mandate Vaccinations For All Employees

Producers Rodney Rigby and Junkyard Dog Productions today announced that the worldwide smash hit, Tony and Olivier award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, will be the first Australian theatre company to mandate Covid vaccinations for all staff working on the production.

All employees and contractors will be required to be fully vaccinated before returning to work, with the new policy created in consultation with the organisation and Company members.

Announcing the policy, producer Rodney Rigby of Newtheatricals said, "We have seen international productions on Broadway and the West End implement mandatory vaccination policies, and believe it's our responsibility to provide the safest possible environment for our employees and audiences here in Australia.

"We want to lead by example, and encourage all members of the community to be fully vaccinated to protect our community health, safety and wellbeing. Across the world, vaccination is proving to be an effective way of getting fans safely back into the theatre and we cannot wait to welcome audiences back to The Rock soon."

Come From Away will be returning to the stage at the Capitol Theatre in mid-October, and vaccination requirements for audiences will be in line with government policy.

The Canberra season of the production has been rescheduled from November 2021 to February 2022.