Australian Dance Theatre Launches ADAPT, Will Stream New Productions Every Two Weeks

Australian Dance Theatre has launched ADAPT, a three-month long digital season that will feature past works.

Every fortnight beginning Friday 1 May, the company will be streaming one of Garry Stewart's most well-known works for a 48 hour period.

The series kicks off with The Beginning of Nature, explores the forces that nature asserts over humankind despite our continued efforts to see ourselves as separate from it and the notion that our bodies are inscribed with the same rhythms that underpin nature itself.

Watch the trailer below!

Other productions featured will include Be Your Self, G, Devolution, Held, The Age of Unbeauty, and Birdbrain.

Learn more at adt.org.au/adapt.





