August Seasonal Sessions Announced for Woodville Town Hall

The Seasonal Sessions program of original Australian music, cabaret, story, and comedy at Woodville Town Hall returns on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August.

On Friday 19 August the winter program features performances from 7.00pm by Adelaide local favourites Lauren Henderson and Zooma Zooma. Jazz siren Lauren and her delectable band will take you on journey through the songs of the Great American Songbook. From Gershwin to Porter, don't miss this evening of sensational song. The second act at 8.30pm will deliver the perfect blend of Jazz, Vegas, and Italy, join Zooma Zooma's Anthony Leppa, Kylie Ferreira and Julian Ferraretto as they channel the energy and fire of Louis Prima as he lit up the Las Vegas nightclubs of the 1950s. With hits like, Just a Gigolo, Jump Jive and Wail and Buona Sera, come prepared to dance the night away and soak up the high energy, feel-good gagster jazz by a bunch of wise guys!

Then on Saturday 20 August at 5.00pm cabaret star Michael Griffiths performs Sweet Dreams - Songs By Annie Lennox for the first time in Adelaide since 2014. From the gender bending early days as one half of 80s new wave sensation Eurythmics through to her stunning solo career, Annie's bittersweet lyrics share stories of her triumphs and her heartbreak. Featuring unforgettable songs including Why, Thorn In My Side, Walking On Broken Glass and There Must Be An Angel (Playing With My Heart).

Renowned Australian comedy music trio,Tripod take the stage on Saturday at 7.00pm and from 9.00pm Eddie Bannon hosts the Seasonal Sessions Variety Supper Club.

For the Winter weekend, Seasonal Sessions will also see the addition of a lounge bar within Woodville's historic hall, featuring live local original music - a perfect place to enjoy a wine and spend time with friends pre and post show.

Seasonal Sessions is curated by acclaimed wife and husband team in cabaret artist Amelia Ryan and producer/ director Zac Tyler. Amelia and Zac were the powerhouses behind The Queens: Fringe at Its Finest, and have been actively contributing to Australia's arts and festival landscape for the past decade.

'Amelia Ryan said, 'We're so thrilled to be curating and creating this seasonal offering at Woodville. We had a wonderful response from our Autumn audiences, and can't wait to deliver the program in August! Our world-class line-up for Winter is incredibly fun, vibrant, entertaining, and world-class...perfect to liven up a winter night'.

Zooma Zooma have delighted audiences since they burst upon the scene in 2001.Musical Director and multi-style violinist Julian Ferraretto moved to London in 2002 and has since become known for his virtuosic and melodically charged improvisational style. Now living in Australia, Julian continues to collaborate internationally with works premiered at the Sydney Opera House, The Adelaide Festival, Wigmore Hall and The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra's 'Gigs at Grainger' series.

Lauren Henderson is an Adelaide-based singer, composer, actor, educator and mother of two beautiful boys. A versatile musician known for her eclectic tastes in jazz, R&B/soul/hip hop, folk, music theatre and pop, she has had the pleasure of working with artists such as The Idea of North, Joe Chindamo, Nelson Dialect, Matthew Sheens, James Muller, Gian Slater, Michelle Nicolle, Anita Wardell, Anna Goldsworthy, Robyn Archer and The Lost and Found Orchestra (creators of STOMP!). Lauren has an acting degree with honours from Flinders Drama Centre.

Michael Griffiths has worked extensively in musical theatre and cabaret since graduating from WAAPA with a Bachelor in Musical Theatre in 1999. He won the Helpmann Award in 2016 for Best Cabaret Performer for his Cole Porter tribute and was nominated for a Green Room Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his performance as Bob Crewe in Jersey Boys. He is currently Artistic Director of the Perth International Cabaret Festival and musical director for Les Girls star Carlotta and ABC's Black Comedy star Steven Oliver.

Tripod - In the twenty-plus years (25 to be exact) since they first appeared on the Melbourne live pub scene, the Tripod "lads" have delighted audiences from comedy clubs to symphonic concert halls and everything in between. They have also created numerous narrative musicals for the stage, as well as for children's cartoons and global videogame properties, picking up multiple awards and, through their constant work on television and radio (and, more recently, their popular podcast), becoming a much loved household name along the way.