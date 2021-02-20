Artist Registrations Are Open For The Cabaret Fringe Festival

The Cabaret Fringe Festival is an open-access arts festival held annually, each June, around the city of Adelaide. This year the festival will run over ten days from Thursday 3rd June to Sunday 13th June.

From humble beginnings in 2008, when a modest number of shows were staged at cabaret club La Boheme over a few weeks in June, the Cabaret Fringe Festival now sees over forty acts performing at venues all around Adelaide.

The festival is back for 2021 with what will be another fantastic line-up of local and national performers, and some incredible venues.

They are calling all cabaret performers to register their event online now.

Be a part of the infectious energy of Cabaret from 3rd to 13th of June 2021 across multiple Adelaide venues.

Cabaret connects audience and performer like no other art form. This is your year to shine and show everyone what you are made of.

All Registrations Closes: 10 April 2021

Fees:

The registration fee for all artists is $100 per show + $25 for each additional performance

Example A:

"Dancing Queen" show

4 nights of performance

so pays $100 + (3 additional x $25) = $175

Example B:

"King of Dance" show

A one-night only performance, so pays just $100

There is no fee to register your venue. If you are interested in having Cabaret artists perform their show in your venue, then send an email and they can add you to the Venue listing on the website.

As an open access festival artists can choose their venue.

In 2021, Cabaret Fringe Festival will be developing a hub at Star Theatres.

Contact Lauren at: info@cabaretfringefestival.com.

The registration process is online and very simple - just click here and fill in the form. Once completed they will email you your registration invoice.

Registrations close 10 April 2021.

Tickets will go on sale from 21 March 2021.

Any questions at all, please email Lauren today at: info@cabaretfringefestival.com.

For more information visit the website.