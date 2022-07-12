Art Exhibit, Unmasked by NDSP Art Collective, Comes to SALA

Unmasked by NDSP Art Collective is NDSP Plan Managers' inaugural South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival Art Exhibition.

NDSP's exhibition features over 120 artworks produced by a pool of talented artists with disability in collaboration with various support coordinators and organisations that are involved in the disability community. The pieces in display include paintings, ceramics, jewellery, sculptures, digital art, and photography.

With this year's theme of 'Unmasked,' the exhibition is a playful juxtaposition of two spaces: the pandemic-stricken world we are currently living in that can be limiting and isolating at times; and the creative space where people living with disability release their emotions and artistry through the arts.

The arts play an integral role in the disability sector as it enriches a person's life, inspires creativity, and provides an opportunity to contribute to the community. NDSP recognises the participants' life goals and supports them in achieving these goals.

To headline the exhibition is award-winning visual artist Hussain Alismail together with actor, playwright, and disability inclusion advocate Jamila Main. Their exciting collaboration in this new photo series imposes a magnifying glass to look at certain issues concerning city mobility, heritage sites, disability, and accessibility in one of the world's 'supposedly' most liveable-and 'supposedly most accessible'-city: Adelaide, South Australia.