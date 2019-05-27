Affordable Family Fun Continues at Something on Saturday

One of Adelaide's longest-running and much-loved family entertainment programs has revealed its line-up of shows for the second half of 2019.

Adelaide Festival Centre's Something on Saturday has delighted local children with its combination of ticketed performances and free craft workshops for more than 40 years.

The fun continues from June to November with visiting acts including Nana Magic, Trash Test Dummies, This Show is NOT Rubbish and The Ukulele Kids Show.

Adelaide Festival Centre Programming Executive Kellie Nicol said the program featured a diverse range of inspiring and educational experiences.

"Something on Saturday has helped generations of South Australians discover a love of the arts, so it's really exciting to see the program go from strength to strength. We're keeping the momentum up for the second half of the year with performances and workshops that will encourage kids to explore their artistic nature and learn more about the world around them."

The line-up also includes Junior Proms by Adelaide Youth Orchestras, NAIDOC Magic Makers and a production of Peter Pan by the Australian Classical Youth Ballet.

Adelaide's Patch Theatre will present Zoom from July 27 to August 10 before local cabaret performer Amelia Ryan brings her children's show 80s Baby: A Kids Disco to the Banquet Room on November 9.

Supporters of Something on Saturday include Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation board member Cain Cooke, for whom the program was a first step towards a brighter future.

"My mother - a lover of the arts - brought us into town on the train to Something on Saturdays, and it was a saving grace for a family that had to watch every cent. The arts enabled me to see beyond the struggles of the world around me and, most importantly, dream bigger for myself. I am passionate about giving more children the opportunity that I was given over 30 years ago."

The Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation provides funding to make the Something on Saturday Kids Corner workshops possible. Tax-deductible donations (of $2 or more) can be made to the Adelaide Festival Centre Foundation by visiting adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/support-us/giving.

To view the full program of Something on Saturday events for June to November, visit adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/sos.

Bookings

BASS 131 246 or online at bass.net.au

More info

For further information visit adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au

Get social with us on Twitter @AdelaideFesCent or Facebook facebook.com/FestivalCentre





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You