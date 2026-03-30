Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Will Perform World Premiere of Concerto del Motore in April 2026

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Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will present a daring new World Premiere and ASO commission, Concerto del Motore from leading Australian composer and pianist Joe Chindamo as part of its second Symphony Series, In the Quiet on 17-18 April 2026 at Adelaide Town Hall.

Inspired by and written for ASO Principal Clarinettist, Dean Newcomb the new work draws on Dean's lifelong passion for motorsport and 'dual life' in competitive car drifting when he is not leading the ASO's clarinet section.

According to Dean the origins for the commission were born on a shared car ride to Barossa Valley with the composer where Dean's true hunger for motorsport was discovered.

"Joe was interested in my love for drifting and what I was capable of behind the wheel as well as a musician. There was a desire to create something that hasn't been done before in the orchestral world and make a statement about the commitment required to pursue any passion to the extreme", Dean said.

For Joe Chindamo the ASO commission is a major honour and glimpse into the multiple lives that artistic people lead.

"It's been a thrill to work closely with Dean to create a concerto that reflects not only his artistry and musicianship, but the life he leads beyond the stage," Joe said.

"For me, the piece is about the romance of risk, and that slightly perverse human instinct to flirt with danger. It moves from the solitude of the driver before the race into the spectacle of the track - not unlike a soloist stepping on stage- where danger, play and triumph collide."

The commission is part of the ASO's commitment to championing new Australian works as part of its 2026 Season.

"Performing and commissioning new music is, and always has been, in the ASO's DNA. Orchestras are not museums and new work constantly renews our artform", said Simon Lord, ASO Director, Artistic Planning.

By contrast Chindamo's work is paired alongside Copland's Quiet City, a piece which is quieter and atmospheric showcasing moments of stillness with solo trumpet and horn. Quiet City also highlights solo performances from ASO musicians Peter Duggan, Cor Anglais and David Khafagi, Trumpet.

The program's grand finale is Rachmaninov's much-loved Second Symphony known for its emotional warmth and romantic tones.

The concert is a highlight of the ASO's Symphony Series which includes 8 programs at the Adelaide Town Hall throughout the year. The series opened in February to sold-out audiences and is the orchestra's flagship offering.

The Concerto del Motore commission is made possible through the generous support of Ann Vanstone and the ASO's Musical Chair program.

Tickets are on sale now for this major ASO event as part of the orchestra's 90th anniversary season.