Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Announces FLOODS OF FIRE Community-Building Project

Floods of Fire is an artist-led community-building project drawing on the cultural heritage of a wide spectrum of communities living in South Australia.

Thematically, Floods of Fire will focus on our environment and the impacts of climate change, stemming from flood and fire stories associated with creation, destruction and re-creation.

Over the course of 12 months, ASO worked with a number of partners and community groups through workshops and rehearsals to create music with the ASO. Lead composers collaborated with a number of musicians and artists to create new compositions for the ASO. The music created from Floods of Fire will be performed in 2022, but audiences will get a sneak peek at three of the compositions at Festival of Orchestra.

Conceived by European participatory theatre director, Airan Berg, the ASO is engaging in two creative development phases with the following key creatives and partners:

Chris Drummond, Artistic Director, Brink Productions

Dr. Julian Ferraretto, collaborative composer

Dr. Luke Harrald, composer

Jakub Jankowski, composer

Hilary Kleinig, collaborative composer

Zhao Liang, composer

Adam Page, collaborative composer

Belinda Gehlert, collaborative composer

Grayson Rotumah, composer

Dr. Jared Thomas, William and Margaret Geary Curator Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art and Material Culture, South Australian Museum

Open Music Academy, Elder Conservatorium

Nexus Arts

Tutti Arts

The lead composers collaborated with musicians Noriko Tadano, Nancy Bates, Farhan Shah, Iran Sanadzadeh, Alain Valodze, Lazaro Numa, Zuhir Naji, Maryam Rahmani, Bortier Okoe, as well as artists from Tutti Arts including Thank God It's Friday choir, Quirkestra, Tutti Choir and the Tutti Arts Creative Writing Group to create new compositions for the ASO. Workshops also involved musician David Dai, Yidaki Player Robert Taylor and conductor Luke Dollman who distinctively brought the project to life.

Learn more at https://www.aso.com.au/community-engagement/floods-of-fire/.