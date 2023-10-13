Adelaide Fringe Unveils Poster Art For 2024 Festival

The artwork set to become the face of Australia’s biggest arts festival in 2024 has been unveiled. Rebecca Davis’ submission titled ‘All In’ will be showcased throughout the 2024 Adelaide Fringe, after being selected from more than 450 submissions.

The theme for the 2024 poster was ‘Arts Unlimited’ which asked artists to interpret diversity and access in their submissions and to show why Adelaide Fringe is the ONLY place to be this February and March!

Rebecca’s design is intended to reflect the energy, passion and talent of Adelaide Fringe’s performers and artists through illustrations of charming characters as part of a marching band. Rebecca’s poster design features three characters, however Rebecca has created a suite of more than 50 characters in the series of which Fringe will be using 14 to represent the 2024 season of Fringe.

Having studied art at the University of South Australia from 1985 to 1989, Rebecca’s career as an artist has spanned decades.

“I’m beyond excited to have won the poster competition for Adelaide Fringe. I often submit an entry as Fringe holds a special place in my heart, and to win, to play a significant visual part of Fringe in my home town - well it’s thrilling, a dream come true and I’m so grateful for this amazing opportunity. A huge thank you to everyone who supported me on this journey and to Lumo Energy for supporting the Fringe Poster Competition”, said Rebecca.

As the winner of the 2024 Poster Competition, Rebecca will receive $6,000 courtesy of Community Partner Lumo Energy SA, along with free registration to hold a show or exhibition at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.

Rebecca’s artwork will be displayed on the cover of the iconic Fringe Guide. With the full Adelaide Fringe program going on sale on December 1, Fringe is encouraging audiences from near and far to pencil in their trip to Adelaide Fringe 2024. With another large campaign set to be launched to bring visitors from overseas and interstate to Fringe 2024, the team has their sights set on attracting over 50,000 tourists to enjoy the magic of Australia’s biggest arts festival.

Submissions for this year’s poster saw a 50% increase in 2023, with the competition growing in popularity year upon year.

Rebecca now sits alongside other iconic artists who have previously won the Fringe poster competition, including First Nations artist Mali Isobel, Pro Hart, Dave Court and Matthew Clarke.

Anna Barshon from Lumo Energy SA said, “We are thrilled to be able to support the iconic Adelaide Fringe Poster Competition and this year’s winner Rebecca Davis. Each year the poster is an integral part of the Fringe landscape and acts as a point of nostalgia when we look back across the years. We are looking forward to following and championing Rebecca’s journey as an artist and can’t wait to see how winning this competition changes her life.”

Adelaide Fringe CEO and Artistic Director Heather Croall said, “a massive congratulations to Rebecca for winning the poster design for Fringe 2024. The competition received a lot of attention this year so arriving at a winner required a lot of deliberation and consideration. We can’t wait to see Rebecca’s artwork take over the streets of Adelaide and South Australia to celebrate the upcoming season of Fringe.”

The Adelaide Fringe 2024 season will run from February 16 to March 17.

The full program launches on Dec 1st with a selection of shows on sale now at Click Here