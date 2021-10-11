Adelaide Fringe Reveals Poster For 2022, Designed By Mali Isabel

Mali Isabel transforms the 2022 Adelaide Fringe poster into a fantastical portrayal of everything the festival is about. Hailing from Port Augusta, the Arabana and Kokatha visual artist is both the youngest and first Aboriginal Adelaide Fringe poster artist.

As a Sharehouse resident at Carclew, Mali has had access to her very own studio, spending every day painting and developing her artistic style. The result? A magical rainbow of contemporary dot paintings, spreading her message of positivity and equality through everything she does.

Mali's winning design glows with excitement and joy, inspiring audiences through its combination of symbolic storytelling and fiery personality. 'A Whimsical World' draws inspiration from Adelaide's transformative festival landscape, including the Torrens River and the vibrant East End, using colours which symbolise life, creativity, positivity, diversity, and so much more.

The painting's flowing rainbows are reminiscent of the vibrancy that encompasses Adelaide Fringe, as well as its inviting and welcoming atmosphere. It acknowledges every person, from every walk of life, coming together to achieve equality for all.

In true South Australian fashion, Mali has been attending Adelaide Fringe for as long as she can remember and describes her win in this year's poster competition as a "dream come true". Not only is it true for the 2022 poster but also in everything she creates, Mali embodies the true spirit of Fringe with her bold and ambitious outlook on life.

"I believe that no one can look at a rainbow - something so bright and so colourful - and feel sad," Mali says of her artwork.

Mali is fiercely ambitious, her success a true testament to her persistence and passion. With big dreams and a whole lot of talent, Mali hopes to be a role model for emerging artists as well as support Aboriginal youth in the future through her own foundation.

Photo Credit: Fumika Takagi