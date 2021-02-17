Adelaide Fringe Opening Weekend Has Arrived!

After a year like no other, Adelaide Fringe 2021 is finally here - bringing bursts of colour, celebration and fun to South Australia over 31 magical days and nights.

Close to 900 events and 21,000 individual performances across 13 genres and 392 venues will entertain, inspire and captivate Fringe goers across the city, suburbs and beyond.

Large outdoor amphitheatres, immersive light displays, activations in laneways and digital experiences are just some of the ways people can enjoy Fringe their way in 2021.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall says artists, venues and the entire Fringe team have worked extremely hard to present a jam-packed program overflowing with creativity and delight.

"Fringe 2021 is here! We feel incredibly lucky to launch our opening weekend, and very proud to deliver what will be a fun and exciting COVID-safe festival," Ms Croall said.

"It's been so impressive to watch how artists and venues have adapted over this past year, coming up with new, innovative and inventive ways to present their performances safely within the rules of crowd density, social distancing and contact tracing, for everyone to enjoy.

"While our 2021 Fringe will look different to previous years with many COVID-related initiatives in place, the magic vibe of Fringe will still be very much alive. We have planned for every possible scenario this year, and we continue to work closely with local government and SA Health to ensure we keep our artists, venues and audiences safe.

"There's never been a more important time to get behind the artists and creative entrepreneurs of Adelaide Fringe; with capacities limited due to COVID restrictions, we are imploring people to book early to avoid missing their favourite shows!

"Our team has worked hard to ensure our terms and conditions are fair for artists and audiences. People will be able to get refunds in the case of COVID-related cancellations, but they will also have the option to attend a rescheduled date or donate some/all of their ticket back to the artists who would miss out on income."

Adelaide Fringe is expected to sell 155,000 tickets to the value of nearly $4 million in time for opening night, which is a true indication of the genuine love that South Australians have for Fringe! Organisers hope that many hundreds of thousands of customers enjoy Fringe safely this year.

All Fringe venues are selling to restricted capacities to ensure a socially distanced, safe Fringe, with some operating at 50% capacity, and others at 75% capacity with mask-wearing enforced. Punters can expect to be seated in checkerboard style, pod style, general admission or allocated seating, but always socially distanced and within government guidelines. Fringe encourages audiences to listen to venue staff and be vigilant with social distancing.

"Audiences can show their support by booking tickets early, following COVID-safe guidelines such as using e-ticketing, scanning the QR code, maintaining social distancing and planning ahead," Ms Croall said.

BankSA State General Manager Consumer Ben Owen said in its 16th year as Principal Partner, BankSA is making it easier for more people to go to the Fringe and support artists with a range of discounted ticketing available.

"BankSA is proud to back Adelaide Fringe again and can't wait to see audiences out and about supporting artists and local businesses who've had a challenging year," Mr Owen said. "We are arguably one of the only cities on earth where audiences can enjoy an arts festival of this size and I urge South Australians to make the most of it."

The BankSA Cardholder 25% off initiative continues as does the support for new artists performing at Fringe with BankSA Support Acts. Audiences can buy tickets for $10 and BankSA reimburses the artists the full ticket amount.

Other ticketing initiatives that audiences can take advantage of include Mid-Week Treat for a discount on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 2for1 pricing for Fringe Members.

Adelaide Fringe has been supported by funding through the RISE program this year, and some of the works possible through this include a continuation of more than six years of immersive projection and lighting displays that Fringe has become renowned for.

Borealis is returning this year after its debut on North Terrace in 2016. This magical installation - where art meets technology - allows audiences to experience the magic of the Northern Lights, projected over the lake at Murlawirrapurka (Rymill Park), Gluttony, right here in Adelaide.

Mountain by Stalker makes its South Australian premier at RCC 2021 - an interactive light spectacular appearing for the month in Victoria Square.

The 2021 Adelaide Fringe is on from 19 February to 21 March. Visit: adelaidefringe.com.au