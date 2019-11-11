Adelaide Fringe Announce Electric Dreams For 2020

In an Adelaide Fringe first Lot Fourteen will host 'Electric Dreams', a three-day creative industries conference looking at how technology is changing the arts (Feb 19-21) and five-day virtual reality program and immersive storytelling showcase from (Feb 19-23) as part of the 2020 Adelaide Fringe.

At the core of Electric Dreams is a three-day technology conference with world class presentations and panels from international arts organisations that are working at the cutting edge of creative and commercial development using technology to find new ways to connect with audiences, creating the innovative theatre, gallery, museum and film experiences for the audiences of the future.

Alongside the conference, Electric Dreams is also presenting a selection of some of the most exciting immersive storytelling works from around the world - they are on at Lot Fourteen in a VR cinema and also across the street in the Masonic Lodge.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall said Electric Dreams is an exciting addition to the interactive genre in the Adelaide Fringe Program for 2020.

"Electric Dreams is a rare opportunity for us all to directly experience how technology is rapidly changing and growing the way we engage with and create art. Electric Dreams is a chance for creative practitioners to see how digital developments could be applied to their work, and for the wider public to see mind blowing work from some the world's most innovative immersive storytellers." said Croall.

The Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni said the State Government is pleased to be a major supporter of delivering Electric Dreams in 2020.

"Emerging and immersive technologies are offering innovative ways for creative minds to connect with new audiences and we are thrilled to have the mix of innovators, entrepreneurs, technology creators and digital pioneers here at Lot Fourteen for the Electric Dreams conference where they will be able to share their amazing work with us," Minister Pisoni said.

"It's a great opportunity for South Australians to come together with the delegates and spark new collaborations into the future."

Director of Place and Marketing at Lot Fourteen, Rachel Walsh said "After a smaller scale yet highly successful activation with Adelaide Fringe in 2019, Lot Fourteen are excited to further establish Adelaide's East End as a destination for technology and art. Electric Dreams is a world-class event which will showcase the business potential of Lot Fourteen and South

Electric Dreams will explore immersive storytelling and addresses trends in gaming, VR & AR and the impact these technologies are having on theatre works, screen productions and other art forms. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading international artists and creative technologists through presentations, demonstrations, workshops and pitches. The program includes from professionals from Andy Serkis' The Imaginarium Studios, The Royal Shakespeare Company, Peter Jackson's company WETA, Magic Leap and many more.

The three-day Electric Dreams conference registrations are now open and tickets are on sale for the VR programs.

The virtual reality experiences are scheduled to run for 5 days from 19-23 February during Adelaide Fringe 2020.

The 2020 Adelaide Fringe will run from 14 February to 15 March. For more information about Electric Dreams, please visit adelaidefringe.com.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Adelaide Stories

More Hot Stories For You