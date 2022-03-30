Adelaide Festival Centre's inSPACE Development Program Celebrates 20 Years

Adelaide Festival Centre's inSPACE Development Program is marking 20 years of supporting local independent artists and companies. To celebrate, inSPACE will welcome past and present creatives to the inaugural inDiscussion talk series on Saturday April 2 at Adelaide Festival Centre.

inDiscussion will bring together some of South Australia's most prominent and influential creatives as they engage in important conversations about the arts sector and inSPACE's role in supporting local independent artists.

Confirmed speakers include renowned Australian Dance Theatre choreographer Leigh Warren, Slingsby Theatre Company's Artistic Director Andy Packer, Restless Dance Theatre Company's CEO Julie Moralee and their Artistic Director Michelle Ryan.

Other speakers include writer H. Lawrence Sumner, Brink Productions Artistic Director Chris Drummond, local creative Kidaan Zelleke and Cirkidz Circus School's General Manager Nick Skibinski. Full line up of speakers can be found here.

The free event will take place between 10:30am - 4:30pm on Saturday 2 April at Adelaide Festival Centre's Banquet Room.

Topics to be discussed include a reminiscent look back on inSPACE's history, the practice of dramaturgy, resilience as an independent artist and how new work is created through pushing boundaries and reworking what has come before.

Adelaide Festival Centre Artistic Director & CEO Douglas Gautier AM: "Adelaide Festival Centre is passionate about supporting independent South Australian artists and helping them develop their craft through our inSPACE program.

"Our inDiscussion panel series celebrates our 20-year history of the program and looks toward the future of the arts in South Australia, providing opportunities for artists to push boundaries and create new and exciting works."

Adelaide Festival Centre's inSPACE Development program provides the unique opportunity to support, encourage and provide invaluable feedback to South Australian independent artists, with works-in-progress shown to an invited audience of arts critics, industry experts and members of the public at Adelaide Festival Centre's Drama Centre Rehearsal Room.

Many genres have been showcased and celebrated throughout the program's 20-year history including theatre, dance, visual arts, music and interdisciplinary works. inSPACE has proudly worked with representatives across South Australia's flourishing independent arts scene with organisations such as Vitalstatistix, Slingsby and Brink and alumni include Erin Fowler, Tilda Cobham-Hervey and Finegan Kruckemeyer.

South Australian artists and creatives are now invited to apply for 2023 inSPACE Creative Development Program. Applications close May 22, 2022. Please apply here.

For more information about inSPACE programs at Adelaide Festival Centre or to sign up to receive updates and invitations to work-in-progress shows, visit https://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/whats-on/inspace-developments/.