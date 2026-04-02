Adelaide Festival Centre Reveals Lineup of April School Holiday Programs and Entertainment

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Adelaide Festival Centre has announced an array of fun workshops and entertainment for children of all ages for this school holiday.

Adelaide Festival Centre will welcome the award-winning Dead Puppet Society to Space Theatre from April 16 to 18 with The Riddle of Washpool Gully. Combining enchanting storytelling with contemporary puppetry and miniature sets, aimed at children 6 and over, The Riddle of Washpool Gully is a reimagined tale of Australian mythology centring on the incredible creatures that might still live in the uncharted corners of our vast country.

Join in the fun at Adelaide Festival Centre's Artspace with Re:PLAY a series of vibrant, hands-on workshops designed for families to explore creativity through recycled and repurposed materials from April 15 to 18 with relaxed sessions on April 15 specifically designed for participants with sensory sensitivities.

Led by prominent South Australian artists, these school holiday sessions invite children and their caregivers to dive into the world of sustainable artmaking and transforming everyday items into imaginative masterpieces aimed at children aged 5 to 14. Whether layering textures, building sculptures, or painting with unconventional tools, each workshop offers a new way to see beauty in the discarded and create with purpose.

Adelaide Festival Centre's ever popular On Stage program returns with a special workshop on April 18 with Visual Theatre Making and Storytelling in association with Dead Puppet Society. Curious and creative kids can jump behind the magical world of puppetry, visual theatre, and world building in this unique school holiday workshop.

Participants aged 10 to 12 years, can let their imagination soar as they explore transforming props, puppet design elements, and the building blocks of location and character. Facilitated by Dead Puppet Society's Helen Stephen, this hands-on workshop offers an entrance into the world of visual theatre.