Adelaide Cabaret Festival Opens; Ursula Yovich Named 2026 Icon Award Winner

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Ursula Yovich was presented with the 2026 Adelaide Cabaret Festival Icon Award at last night’s sold-out Variety Gala, ahead of her highly anticipated solo performance honouring Nina Simone. The 2026 Adelaide Cabaret Festival continues at Adelaide Festival Centre until June 21.

Opening weekend audiences can look forward to a musical theatre spectacular at Festival Theatre, with What’s the Buzz? – in concert and conversation with the cast of Jesus Christ Superstar, and world-renowned tenor direct from the UK, Alfie Boe (Les Miserables) with special guest soprano Amy Manford (Phantom of the Opera) – limited tickets remaining.

At Dunstan Playhouse and Space Theatre, comedy takes centre stage this weekend with musical comedy superstar Em Rusciano’s Addicted to Love, outrageous femme queer clowns PO PO MO CO’s Best Bits, and classically trained pianist turned unhinged gay musical comic Dylan Adler (USA) in Haus of Dy-Lan.

Other highlights for opening weekend include Natalie Gamsu’s reflection on growing up in Apartheid-Era Africa in A Voice Like Shrapnel, Lou Blackwell & The French Set performing a tribute to the Great French Songbook in A French Romance and from the remote North East Arnhem Land community of Yirrkala, gifted singer-songwriter Yirrmal.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2026 Artistic Director Reuben Kaye: “It's here! The biggest cabaret festival on the planet is in Adelaide once again. This glorious city wraps itself in its finest glam, grabs a glass (or in some cases a bottle) and floods the Festival Centre to see the best of Australia's and the world's wildest talent. I hope you enjoy every bit of it as much as I've enjoyed making it for you.”

Next week’s highlights include indie-pop stars Lime Cordiale at Festival Theatre, in a one-night only collaboration with Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. In Dunstan Playhouse, Mahalia Barnes performs Bette Midler’s The Rose, and Jonny Hawkins & Jo Dyer team up for sketch show I’d Like to Say A Few Words, with a spectacular line up of special guests – including Robyn Archer, Frida Las Vegas and more.

Don’t miss the world premieres of Frank Ford Commission Baylie Carson is Handsome-ish, vertically challenged pocket rockets Libby O’Donovan & Michaela Burger’s Short, and cabaret royalty Paul Capsis alongside showstopper Adam Noviello in HOUSE OF ROT: Grey Gardens. At Banquet Room, catch cabaret iconoclast David Mills, direct from the comedy clubs of New York, and trailblazing expatriate Tara Tiba performing OMID - ARIA-nominated for Best World Album.

Audiences can indulge late into the night with Festival Late Nights, featuring a different show each week hosted by a rotating line‑up of artists including Gillian Cosgriff, Frankie McNair & Isaac Haigh, Tina Del Twist and Reuben Kaye.

Adelaide Cabaret Festival Executive Producer Isobel Marmion: “As well as celebrating the world’s best cabaret performers, Adelaide Cabaret Festival nurtures the cabaret stars of the future. This year, celebrate 17 years of Class of Cabaret, showcasing South Australia’s next generation of performers, with Homecoming, a reunion of Class of Cabaret Festival alumni.

“Our Work in Progress showings feature emo-rock heist musical Artefact (or, Repatriation: The Musical), gothic fever dream JAVON, a celebration of the South Asian diaspora in Vidya Makan’s Light and a work in progress from Class of Cabaret Alumni Maybelline Celles Spinley San Juan.”

Dr Trevor Jones will delight at the Quartet Bar by Corryton Burge with Piano Man from Thursday – Sunday each weekend, and Show Tunes Trevia on June 7 and 18. Plus the much loved and always fabulous LGBTIQ+ Elders Dance Club returns to Space Theatre on Sunday June 21.

Dig deeper into the world of cabaret with Festival Theatre Foyer exhibition, Rags to Riches, featuring iconic costumes from Rhonda Burchmore, Kitty Bang Bang and more, and Festival Talks, a series of candid, intimate conversations hosted by Reuben Kaye unpacking the art, history, and style of cabaret.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “Welcome to Adelaide Cabaret Festival – a delicious revolution of comedy, music and theatre. Our first Cabaret Festival since our extensive venue refurbishments, I look forward to welcoming back our beloved Cabaret audiences in style, with upgraded foyers, seating and food and beverage offerings – including our new restaurant Angry Penguin, and QR code ordering system for interval drinks and snacks.”

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