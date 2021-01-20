ActNow Theatre Appoints New Artistic Director, Yasmin Gurreeboo

Yasmin Gurreeboo, our new Artistic Director and Co-CEO! We're ecstatic to announce that Yasmin will be moving into the role of Artistic Director here at ActNow Theatre. She first joined us in 2016 as our Associate Director and has been working on projects such as Responding to Racism, Like Me, Like You and leading Theatre of the Global Majority.

Outside of ActNow Theatre, Yasmin has 20+ years of experience working in the cultural sector across two continents and is the current Artistic Director of Foul Play Theatre and Co-Executive Director of RUMPUS.

Tamsin Anspach, ActNow Theatre's Chairperson, says, "On the behalf of the board I'm incredibly excited to see what Yasmin's stewardship will do for ActNow Theatre in the coming years. It was a privilege to have several high quality applications for this role from all over Australia."

"ActNow is dedicated to increasing the capacity of arts in South Australia both within our organisation and the broader community, and having Yasmin, who has been a part of the ActNow family be successful in the role is a great reminder of what we can achieve. For those who already follow ActNow and those who will follow us in the future, we have exciting times ahead with Yasmin at the reins!"

Yasmin Gurreeboo says, "I love ActNow Theatre and the artists and communities that we work with, so it is an honour to be taking on the artistic directorship of the company. I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to build upon Edwin's incredible legacy and I am excited and ready to lead this new chapter in ActNow Theatre's story."

Yasmin will be fully stepping into the role of Artistic Director in mid-February. We can't wait to see her step up and lead ActNow Theatre into its next chapter.

Yasmin is available for interviews, contact Caitlin to organise - images here E: caitlin@actnowtheatre.org.au P: 8123 0346