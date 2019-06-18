Acclaimed Program Returns To Mentor Next Generation Of Artistic TalentÂ 

Young Artist Exchange will return to Adelaide and Sydney with its visionary artistic mentorship program for young artists this July.

The innovative program delivers a three-day intensive creative workshop for children aged between 5 and 15, supporting them to develop skills in music, dance, design, collaboration and creative problem solving.

The workshops will be led by New York-based and internationally renowned ensemble-in- residence, Artists by Any Other Name, in Adelaide from 11-13 July and Sydney from 17-20 July. The workshops will then culminate in a student-faculty showcase in which participants and the ensemble will join together on stage.

Artistic Director Harmonnia Junus says students participating in the program will unearth their artistic passion, hone their skills and be immersed in new trends in classical music.

"This year's theme is The Planetarium, with a curriculum inspired by Roman mythology of the planets and basics of the solar system. The program aims to tie elements of performing arts with basic science," Ms Junus says.

"Artists by Any Other Name will lead a workshop full of stunning mythology and musicality, crafting a learning environment to inspire and lead young creatives."

The program is taught by International Artists, who have worked with highly notable ensembles such as the Metropolitan Opera Ballet (New York,) Connecticut Ballet, New Chamber Ballet (New York) and Metro Chamber Orchestra (NYC) among others.

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra Managing Director Vincent Ciccarello, who supports the Young Artist Exchange, says the program offers increased opportunities for the artistic development of young talent.

"The ultimate aim of Young Artist Exchange is to develop the next generation of creatives. The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra is proud to be supporting this talent," Mr Ciccarello says.

Meanwhile, Artists By Any Other Name will perform in both Sydney and Adelaide following the workshops, with the ensemble's show Elements Of an interpretation of emotions and the seemingly mundane.

Applications for the workshops are currently open and places are limited. For more information and to apply for the workshops, please visit www.yaeintl.org

Tickets will go on sale for the two Elements Of concerts, performed by Artists by Any Other Name on Thursday, May 23.

For more information about Artists by Any Other Name, please visit www.artistsbyanyothername.com





