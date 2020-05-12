AGSA To Reopen 8 June: Biennial Extended

The Art Gallery of South Australia will reopen its doors to the public on Monday 8 June, following its temporary closure due to the COVID-19 restrictions. AGSA will open adhering to physical distancing, capacity limits and increased hygiene as outlined by the Government's phased reopening approach.

AGSA has pivoted its programming in response and today announces the extension of the 2020 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Monster Theatres, giving visitors until Sunday 2 August to experience Monster Theatres.

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport ONZM said, 'While attendances will be diligently monitored and the safety guidelines outlined by Government adhered to, we are so pleased to welcome a limited capacity of visitors back into the Gallery, reopening windows to other worlds through art.'

'We are delighted to extend the life of the 2020 Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Monster Theatres. Visitors are welcomed back into the arena to experience the re-emerged monsters of our time in this prescient exhibition,' Devenport adds.

AGSA continues to offer experiences of its collection, exhibitions and key programs online through podcasts, videos and interactive encounters, events and activities. Visitors are encouraged to monitor AGSA's social media channels and website for updates and details of the Gallery's phased reopening.





