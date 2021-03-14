A GERMAN LIFE To Tour Australia Following Adelaide Festival Success

Australia's leading theatre producer John Frost today announced an Australian tour of the powerful hit of this year's Adelaide Festival, A German Life.

Robyn Nevin performs in the play by Christopher Hampton, directed by stage luminary Neil Armfield.

In the Australian Premiere of this highly demanding 90-minute solo triumph, Robyn Nevin plays Brunhilde Pomsel, an unassuming woman with good shorthand skills who, almost by chance, came to work in Joseph Goebbels's Propaganda Ministry.

Pomsel struggled to make ends meet as a secretary in Berlin during the 1930s, her many employers including a Jewish insurance broker, the German Broadcasting Corporation - eventually Goebbels - before she emerged from the rubble near Hitler's bunker waving a white pillowcase to the approaching Russian troops in April 1945.

Innocent or culpable? That's the question at the heart of Christopher Hampton's searching play, which was compiled from testimony of the then 103-year-old for the 2014 documentary A German Life. One of the last actively involved witnesses to the rise, fall and aftermath of the Third Reich, Brunhilde is intelligent and likeable, honest and credible. She doesn't hide her youthful ignorance at the regime's atrocities, her awe at finding herself at the heart of power, nor does she show any false remorse. Her refusal to think too hard about what was going on and focus instead on her own life, raises confronting questions for contemporary audiences. As social catastrophe creeps closer and only united action can stop it, how do we recognise that moment? How do we seize it?

Hampton's play was first presented at the Bridge Theatre, London in 2019 and received extraordinary critical and popular acclaim during its recent Australian Premiere at the Adelaide Festival.

Direct from the Adelaide Festival, this theatre event of the year is not to be missed. Tickets are on sale in Canberra, Brisbane and Melbourne from Friday 19 March, and waitlist now for Sydney.