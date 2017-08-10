What is the Everlasting Lesson the Charlies of the Chocolate Factory Learned From Christian Borle?

In the latest episode of Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, three very special guests from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory visited the kitchen- the Charlies themselves: Ryan Foust, Jake Ryan Flynn and Ryan Sell!

The three Charlies have the amazing opportunity to work with the candy man himself, Christian Borle. Ryan Foust mentioned that they got to learn some acting and comedy tips from Borle, saying "He taught us comedy; the exact timing of when a laugh happens and when it reaches the climax and starts going down, how to go right in for the applause. He taught us a lot!" Flynn and Sell exclaimed, "He's amazing!"

Foust, Flynn, and Sell also revealed their ultimate dreams roles which include Jean Valjean, The Phantom, and Evan Hansen. But most of all, they would love to play Willy Wonka!

Check out the rest of the episode here!

Roald Dahl's most treasured tale is coming to the land where sweet dreams come true- Broadway- in a delicious new musical! Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous- and mysterious- factory is opening its gates... to a lucky few. It's a world of pure imagination.

And who better to conjure up this confectionary wonder than three-time Tony Award-winning director JACK O'BRIEN, the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and internationally acclaimed playwright DAVID GRIEG. Audiences around the world have long adored the best-selling book and films, but none have experienced the magic of Wonka quite like this- until now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles