Volante, Mossman to Headline KINKY BOOTS in Manila; Show Opens 6/30

Manila, Philippines--Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group (ATEG) is thrilled to announce the full cast for KINKY BOOTS, Cyndi Lauper's Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, which opens on June 30, 2017, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

Leading the cast as Simon/Lola is critically acclaimed musical theater performer and acoustic balladeer Nyoy Volante, last seen on stage as Frankie Valli in "Jersey Boys." Laurence Mossman, last seen playing multiple roles in the Asian premiere of "Fun Home," takes on the role of Charlie Price. Yanah Laurel, who was also last seen in "Fun Home," plays factory worker Lauren. Former "Miss Saigon" cast member Tricia Canilao returns to the musical theater stage after a long absence as Nicola. Joining them are Nel Gomez, Christine Flores, Sarah Facuri, Steven Cionde, Rhenwyn Gabalonzo, Ron Gohel, Jill Peña, Japs Treopaldo, and Juancho Escoto. Featured as the Angels are Ritz Beltan, Jorge Jahnke, Michael Jahnke, Jazztin Cacayan, Mark Pineda, and Gerhard Krysstopher.

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discovers that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

KINKY BOOTS is directed by Bobby Garcia. The choreography is by Cecile Martinez; set design by Faust Peneyra; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Raven Ong; sound design by Kevin Heard; wig and makeup design by Johann dela Fuente; musical direction by Molinder Cadiz, and vocal direction by ManMan Angsico.

A surefire crowd pleaser, KINKY BOOTS will have you dancing in the aisle and discovering why, sometimes, the best way to fit in... is to stand out!

Select shows are now available for show buying and fundraising opportunities. Contact Jorelle at (632) 650-5144 or email info@ategasia.com. Tickets are now available at Ticketworld at (632) 891-9999 or visit www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Photo: Raymund Isaac

