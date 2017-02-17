VIDEO: Adam Lambert Stops By WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE; Randy Rainbow Tends Bar!

Randy Rainbow on Bravo's WATCH

WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Adam Lambert stopped by last night's episode of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!, which featured comedian, actor, singer and internet celeb (and frequent BWW contributor!) Randy Rainbow as the show's bartender. During the appearance, Lambert reveals if there is any truth to the rumor that he and singer Sam Smith were ever romantically involved. And during the "Spill the Indust-Tea - Feud Edition", Lambert gives his side of the story about alleged feuds he's said to be involved in with some other famous singers. Watch the clips below!

International superstar Adam Lambert stepped into the national spotlight in 2009 when he became a finalist on the eighth season of American Idol. His vocal range, along with his unique style, made him a standout contestant and he quickly won over millions of viewers. After the season wrapped, Lambert released his widely successful RCA Records debut, "For Your Entertainment," which sold nearly 2 million copies worldwide to date.

His sophomore album, "Trespassing," was released in 2012, garnered rave reviews and became the first #1 debut on the Billboard 200 Album chart by an openly gay artist. Most recently, Adam wrapped a hugely successful world tour fronting Queen, with original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Additionally, Lambert had a 5 episode arc on "Glee" during its 2014 season.

Image: Charles Sykes/Bravo

