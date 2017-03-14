VIDEO: THE GLASS MENAGERIE's Finn Wittrock Visits 'Late Show'

On last night's LATE SHOW, actor Finn Wittrock discussed his role in the Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE and recalled his days as a student at Juilliard. Watch the appearance below!

The Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie officially opened at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) on March 9th. The production stars two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs the production, which also stars Emmy Award nominee Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS

