VIDEO: Will Lin-Manuel Miranda be Stephen Hawking's New Voice? Maybe Andrew Lloyd Webber? Time for Auditions!

Stephen Hawking is on the hunt for a new voice. Who will make the cut? Is Anna Kendrick young and cool enough? Or will Lin-Manuel Miranda get his shot? Hawking has tough choice ahead of him with the slew of celebrities who want the gig. Check out the auditions below, and don't forget to support Comic Relief's Red Nose Day.

For the third year of Red Nose Day in the U.S., Americans across the country will come together, wear their Red Noses (available exclusively at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide), and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty in America and around the world. With the support of millions of generous Americans, major partners and hundreds of celebrities, Red Nose Day has raised more than $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015.

For more information about Red Nose Day in the U.S., please go to rednoseday.org.

