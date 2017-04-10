VIDEO: On This Day, April 10- Ti Voglio Bene! Antonio Banderas Leads A Revival of NINE to Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day in 2002, the first Broadway revival of the hit musical,"Nine" opened on Broadway.

Nine is a musical with a book by Arthur Kopit and music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and is based off of Fredrico Fellini's movie 8 1/2. The play tells the story of a highly stressed director living in VenIce trying to juggle all of the women in his life.

The first revival of the 1982 Tony Award-winning musical hit Broadway was led by Antonio Banderas-who made his Broadway debut in the role of Guido. Laura Benanti, Jane Krakowski,Mary Stuart Masterson, and Chita Rivera rounded out the original revival cast.

Nine revolves around one central character, Guido Contini a film director in the Fellini mold. He is contracted to write and direct a film, but is unable to come up with a suitable plot. After recent box office failures, he finds himself drifting towards a nervous breakdown. Guido finds himself examining his past flawed relationships with the many women who have come through his life and the struggle to act his mature age of 40--as opposed to nine.

Re-live the hit revival with their performance from the 2002 Tony Awards.

