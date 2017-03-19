VIDEO: Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein are Having (and Performing) a 'Great Day'

Liza Minnelli and Michael Feinstein are two of Broadway's most recognizable figures, and their friendship and frequent collaborations are always a joy to witness. The two took to Facebook recently and performed a wonderful rendition of Kay Thompson's song Great Day. Check out the video below!

With a career spanning six decades, Liza Minnelli has reached legendary status in multiple fields of entertainment and is among a small group of entertainers who have been honored with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. She is considered both an American icon and a gay icon.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe - in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House - his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

