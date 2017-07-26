VIDEO: LADY DAY's Audra McDonald Performs 'God Bless The Child' on BBC One

Six time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald stopped by this past Sunday's THE Andrew Marr SHOW on BBC One to perform 'God Bless The Child', a number from the critically acclaimed production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, now playing a limited engagement at the West End's Wyndham's Theatre. Check out the appearance below!

The Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress makes her long-awaited West End debut as jazz legend Billie Holiday in this critically acclaimed production, which broke box office records at the Circle in THE SQUARE in New York. Set in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia in 1959, Holiday puts on a show that, unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time shares her loves and her losses.

Written by Lanie Robertson and directed by Lonny Price, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill recounts Holiday's LIFE STORY through the songs that made her famous, including "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness."

Audra McDonald performs 'God Bless The Child' #marr #marrmusic pic.twitter.com/TdEeus4nwF — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) July 23, 2017



