VIDEO: J.J. Abrams' Interview 'Goes Wrong' As He Introduces the Cast of His New Broadway Play

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Jimmy interviewed J.J. Abrams along with the stars of his Broadway show The Play That Goes Wrong, but things go off the rails when one of them gets his foot stuck in the curtain! Watch the appearance below!

The Mischief Theatre production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award winning West End hit comedy, which officially began performances Thursday, March 9 at the Lyceum Theatre will open on Sunday April 2. Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Awarded 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 Whatsonstage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK Broadwayworld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its third smash hit year on the West End and has announced a national tour that will visit 30 venues across throughout the UK through July 2017.

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

