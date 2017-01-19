VIDEO: Idina Menzel Originally Thought BEACHES Remake Was 'The Stupidest Idea'

Grammy and Tony winner Idina Menzel stopped by this morning's TODAY to talk about starring in the upcoming TV remake of the film "Beaches," assuring fans of the original film that the classic songs "Wind Beneath My Wings" and "Glory of Love" are going to be in the remake. The Grammy and Tony winner revealed that when she was first offered the role, she responded "Absolutely not, that's the stupidest idea!" Watch the appearance below!

Idina Menzel will star in the reboot of the classic 1988 film BEACHES, airing on Lifetime on January 21 at 8/7c. Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's global box office smash FROZEN, in which she sings the film's Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," and in the follow-up short, FROZEN FEVER. After Idina's performance of the multi-platinum song at the 86th annual Academy Awards, she made history as the first person with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.

Idina earned her first Tony nomination as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize winner Rent, and won the award for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked. Other notable roles include Rachel Berry's mother, Shelby Corcoran, on the hit television show GLEE as well as starring opposite Susan Sarandon and Amy Adams in Disney's Enchanted. Idina starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name, and her highly successful 2015 international concert tour included a sold-out performance at Radio City Music Hall. Idina's most recent Broadway role as 'Elizabeth' in the original production IF/THEN earned her critical acclaim and her third Tony nomination.

Image courtesy of NBC

