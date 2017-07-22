VIDEO: Highlights from THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN at the Muny

With lyrics and music by Meredith Willson, additional lyrics and book by Dick Scanlan, based on the original book by Richard Morris, THE UNSINKABLE Molly Brown will run at The Muny from July 21 to 27, 2017. Check out a first look at highlights from the production!

The cast includes Beth Malone, Marc Kudisch, Whitney Bashor, David Abeles, Justin Guarini, Paolo Montalban & more.

Hannibal Missouri's own brash and beguiling Molly Brown shines in this exhilarating adaptation of Meredith Willson's 1960 musical. Her rags-to-riches story sparkles with a new book by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and new songs from the Meredith Willson songbook. The tempestuous can't-live-with-him/can't-live-without-him love story that survived the Silver Boom, Gold Rush and sinking of the Titanic returns to the stage with more fun and flair than ever. This is one of those classic musicals that will have your heart soaring! The show is directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, with Michael Rafter as Music Adaptation, Music Director, Vocal and Incidental Arrangements.

