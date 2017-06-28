VIDEO: Director Josh Rhodes Goes Behind the Scenes of 'Havana' from GUYS AND DOLLS at The Old Globe

The Old Globe presents Guys and Dolls, a musical fable of Broadway. This classic musical, the first production of the Globe's 2017 Summer Season, will run July 2 - August 13, 2017, with opening night on Friday, July 7, presented in association with Asolo Repertory Theatre. Get a sneak peek behind the scenes as the cast rehearses 'Havana' from the show in the video below!

Based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesserand book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, returning to the Globe after the great successes of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, which he directed, and Bright Star, which he choreographed.

Guys and Dolls tops Entertainment Weekly's list of the Greatest Musicals of All Time, and for good reason: it's everything we love in musical theatre. Now fast-rising director/choreographer Josh Rhodes returns to the Globe to direct our first-ever production of this Broadway masterpiece. Nathan Detroit needs some serious dough to keep his "oldest established permanent floating crap game" going. He's also got his hands full with his marriage-minded girlfriend Adelaide. But when Nathan makes a bet with high-roller Sky Masterson, his problems appear to be solved. Based on Damon Runyon's famous tales of small-time hoods and showgirls, Guys and Dolls is filled with some of the most wonderful showtunes ever, including "Luck Be a Lady," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and the irrepressible anthem "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat." Guys and Dolls will put a spring in your step and a smile on your face and remind you how much fun it is to see a top-notch Globe revival of a classic American musical!

The original production of Guys and Dolls received what might be the most unanimously ecstatic reviews in Broadway history and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1992 revival received four more Tonys, including Best Revival. In 1951, the year after it opened, it received a record-breaking $1 million for the motion picture rights and was made into a beloved film starring Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra. The classic songs, which have become part of our national heritage, also include "Adelaide's Lament," "Sue Me," "A Bushel and a Peck," "If I Were a Bell," "Fugue for Tinhorns," "More I Cannot Wish You," "Take Back Your Mink," and many more.

The cast features Terence Archie (Globe's Twelfth Night, Broadway's Ragtime, Rocky the Musical) as Sky Masterson, J. Bernard Calloway (Globe's Grinch 2015 and 2016, Broadway's Memphis, All the Way) as Nathan Detroit, Audrey Cardwell (Cinderella, Anything Goes, Elf national tours) as Sarah Brown, and Veronica J. Kuehn (Avenue Q, Clinton The Musical Off Broadway) as Miss Adelaide, as well as Matt Bauman (The New Yorkers, Pipe Dream at City Center Encores!) as Benny Southstreet, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease) as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Steve Greenstein (No Place to Be Someboday, Another Man's Poison Off Broadway) as Big Jule, and award-winning San Diego veterans Ed Hollingsworth (Joseph... at San Diego Musical Theatre) as Lt. Brannigan, Ralph Johnson(Titanic, Big Fish, The Music Man at Moonlight) as Arvide Abernathy, and Linda Libby(Gypsy at Cygnet, Craig Noel Award for Actor of the Year) as Gen. Matilda B. Cartwright.

Tickets to Guys and Dolls are on sale now. Single tickets begin at $40, and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the box office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park.

