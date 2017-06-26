VIDEO: Corney Wolfson & Stephanie Wall Order Up the 'Business Woman Special' in 'ROMY AND MICHELE' at 5th Avenue Theatre

Jun. 26, 2017  

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION, starring Cortney Wolfson (Romy) and Stephanie Renee Wall (Michele), is making its world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Watch Wolfson, Wall and the company sing "Business Woman Special" in the video below!

Romy and Michele are two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion features a creative team including Rock of Ages' director Kristin Hanggi and a book by the film's screenwriter, Robin Schiff. With an all new '80s and '90s pop/rock-inspired score from Gwendolyn Sanford and BranDon Jay, composers of Orange is the New Black, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is the coolest thing since the invention of Post-its.

ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION is running at 5th Avenue Theatre through July 2 at the historic venue in downtown Seattle. For tickets and more information, visit www.5thavenue.org.

