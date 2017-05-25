VIDEO: Celine Dion's First-Ever Live Performance of New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Song

Last night, Celine Dion surprised fans by singing the new song "How Does a Moment Last Forever" from the live-action adaptation, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for the very first time live during her Las Vegas show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "Twenty five years ago I was very fortunate to be a part of that wonderful movie 'Beauty and the Beast,' and it was one of the biggest moments of my show business career. So thankful!," shared the Grammy winner before launching into the beautiful new tune. Watch the performance in its entirety below!

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST arrives on Digital HD and Blu-ray June 6th with bonus features including never before seen BTS footage and interview with Celine Dion.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is TAKEN prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. The film stars: Emma Watson as Belle; Dan Stevens as the Beast; Luke Evans as Gaston, the handsome, but shallow villager who woos Belle; Oscar® winnerKevin Kline as Maurice, BELLE'S eccentric, but lovable father; Josh Gad as Lefou, Gaston's long-suffering aide-de-camp; Golden Globe® nominee Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, the candelabra; Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, the harpsichord; Oscar nominee Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock; and two-time Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

