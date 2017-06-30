VIDEO: Bill Murray Takes on a PORGY AND BESS Tune and More in New TimesTalk

Actor Bill Murray joined Jan Vogler and friends for a TimesTalk about their upcoming musical and literary collaboration, and to treat audiences to a special sneak peek performance of repertoire featured on their forthcoming recording, "New Worlds," to be released this September on Decca Gold.

During the program, Murray joined onstage musicians of a rendition of "It Ain't Necessarily So" from the classic opera, Porgy and Bess. Tune in at the one hour, six minute mark to see Murray's take on the song.

Murray, one of Hollywood's most beloved and revered comedians surprises audiences again with his versatility by teaming up with acclaimed German cellist Jan Vogler to present a spirited evening of music and literature, for one night only (October 16th) at Carnegie Hall. Joining Murray and Vogler for the evening will be violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.

