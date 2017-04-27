VIDEO: Audra McDonald Talks LADY DAY on the West End

Audra McDonald is gearing up to the take the West End by storm in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill - in the video below she talks about the production.

Audra McDonald will make her West End debut as the legendary jazz icon in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Wyndham's Theatre with performances beginning on June 17th.

'LADY DAY' originally premiered on Broadway in Spring 2014 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Spend an intimate evening filled with some of the most inspiring and moving songs ever written and hear the personal stories of Holiday's loves and losses through a turbulent but extraordinary life. With a glorious score featuring "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit," "Crazy He Calls Me" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness," you'd better pull up a chair and order a drink because this legend's got a life to sing.



Audra McDonald, a Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winner, is one of Broadway's biggest stars and holds the record for Tony-winning performances, including the 2014 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play for her portrayal in 'LADY DAY'. She has also appeared on Broadway in THE GERSHWINS' PORGY AND BESS, 110 IN THE SHADE, A RAISIN IN THE SUN, HENRY IV, MARIE CHRISTINE, RAGTIME, MASTER CLASS, SOMETHING WONDERFUL, CAROUSEL and THE SECRET GARDEN.

