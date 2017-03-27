VIDEO: Another National Anthem! Watch Highlights from Yale Rep's ASSASSINS

Yale Rep has just released the first footage from its critically acclaimed production of ASSASSINS, book by John Weidman, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by James Bundy, running through April 8. Check it out below!

The new production of Weidman and Sondheim's musical masterpiece features Stanley Bahorek, Stephen DeRosa, Lucas Dixon, Austin Durant, Dylan Frederick, P.J. Griffith, Richard R. Henry, Fred Inkley, Courtney Jamison, Jay Aubrey Jones, Robert Lenzi, Lauren Molina, Julia Murney, Brian Ray Norris, Sana "Prince" Sarr, and Liz Wisan.

The creative team is comprised of Andrea Grody (Music Director), Daniel Schlosberg (Associate Music Director), David Dorfman (Musical Staging), Riccardo Hernandez (Scenic Designer), Ilona Somogyi (Costume Designer), Yi Zhao (Lighting Designer), Nathan A. Roberts and Charles Coes (Sound Designers), Michael Commendatore (Projection Designer), Matthew Conway and Lynda A. H. Paul (Production Dramaturgs), Steph Waaser (Technical Director), Ron Carlos (Dialect Coach), Rick Sordelet (Fight Director), Paula R. Clarkson (Stage Manager), and Shelby North (Assistant Stage Manager).

United in states of disillusionment and alienation, nine men and women emerge from The Shadows of the 19th and 20th centuries to take what they believe is their best-and only-shot at the American Dream. Fueled by our national populism in politics and in song, this Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece is a bone-chilling thrill ride through U.S. history.

