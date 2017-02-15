VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE & More on 'Late Night'

On last night's LATE NIGHT, Annaleigh Ashford recalled the time she peed onstage while playing Annie as a 12-year old and then shows Seth her 'Puppet Judy' character, based on legendary actress Judy Garland. Later, the Tony winner discusses taking on the lead role in the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George just six weeks after having a baby. Watch the clips below!

Sunday in the Park with George will run at the historic Hudson Theatre (139-141 West 44th Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited 10-week engagement. Directed by Sarna Lapine, the show will begin performances on February 11 and officially open on February 23rd, and will play through Sunday, April 23rd.



Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (in his Broadway musical debut) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford will be joined by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas, Jenni Barber, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Mattea Marie Conforti, Erin Davie, Claybourne Elder, Tony Award nominee Penny Fuller, Jordan Gelber, Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Liz McCartney, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles, Ashley Park, Jennifer Sanchez, David Turner, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Tony Award nominee Michael McElroy, Jaime Rosenstein, Julie Foldesi, and Andrew Kober.



Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.

Related Articles