VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY! Day 29- Pasek and Paul Make A Christmas Wish Come True on Broadway

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have had quite the few years. From their Oscar winning success of the motion picture, La La Land, to their score for the animated hit, Trolls, to their Tony nominated tear-jerker, Dear Evan Hansen, this songwriting duo is on the major come up in the ranks of musical theatre composers.

Their first appearance on the Tony Awards, however, took place just four years ago at the 2013 Tony's when their seasonal adaptation of the holiday classic, "A Christmas Story" gained nominations for Best Book, Best Score, and Best Musical.

See Ralphie and all of your favorite characters from the holiday favorite as they take the stage at the 2013 ceremony to perform the showstopper, "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out."

