VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 17: Along Came Bialy!

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Today we take a trip to little old lady land, with Best Featured Actor in a Play nominee, Nathan Lane.

In 2001, Mel Brooks hilarious musical, The Producers, took Broadway by storm to become the most Tony Award-winning musical in history. For his turn as larger-than-life, scheming Broadway producer, Max Bialystock, Lane earned his second Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Musical.

At the 2001 Tony Awards, Lane gave the world a peek at Bialystock's fundraising...uh...efforts with a performance of the geriatric showstopper, "Along Came Bialy." See Lane's Tony winning turn here!

