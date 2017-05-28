2017 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2017 AWARDS SEASON

VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 14: Broadway's In Love with Bartlett Sher's Wonderful Revival of SOUTH PACIFIC

May. 28, 2017  

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Best known for his work on exquisite productions of musicals new and old, this six-time Tony nominee decided to switch things up this season with his gripping production of the political play Oslo.

Despite prior nominations for his productions of The Light in the Piazza and Awake and Sing! Sher picked up his first Tony Award for his elegant revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's wartime musical, South Pacific.

With a leading company that included Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Paolo Szot, the gorgeous production swept into the 2008 series on a wave of critical acclaim. It received eleven Tony nominations and won seven, including an award for another of this year's nominees, costume designer, Catherine Zuber.

Re-live Sher's Tony Award-winning production here!

VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 14: Broadway's In Love with Bartlett Sher's Wonderful Revival of SOUTH PACIFIC
Click Here to Play!

buy tickets

Related Articles


9 DAYS TO GO - VOTING IS OPEN - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: GROUNDHOG DAY or DEAR EVAN HANSEN for Best Musical

From This Author Stage Tube



  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 14: Broadway's In Love with Bartlett Sher's Wonderful Revival of SOUTH PACIFIC
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 15: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Picks Up a Win for Best Featured Actor in a Play
  • VIDEO: Lizzie Klempere and Tam Mutu Perform "How Could I Ever Know" from 5th Avenue's THE SECRET GARDEN
  • VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 16: MISS SAIGON Makes a Star Out of Lea Salonga
  • VIDEO: Which Musicals Inspired GREAT COMET? Stars Sing Dave Malloy's Favorites!
  • VIDEO: Will Swenson Shakes Off His Bad Guy Image with WAITRESS Fans

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com