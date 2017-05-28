VIDEO: 30 Days of TONY, Day 14: Broadway's In Love with Bartlett Sher's Wonderful Revival of SOUTH PACIFIC

Welcome to BroadwayWorld's Tony Award Countdown: 30 Days of TONY, a loving look at some of the most memorable moments from Tony's history featuring today's nominees!

Best known for his work on exquisite productions of musicals new and old, this six-time Tony nominee decided to switch things up this season with his gripping production of the political play Oslo.

Despite prior nominations for his productions of The Light in the Piazza and Awake and Sing! Sher picked up his first Tony Award for his elegant revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's wartime musical, South Pacific.

With a leading company that included Tony Award-winners Kelli O'Hara and Paolo Szot, the gorgeous production swept into the 2008 series on a wave of critical acclaim. It received eleven Tony nominations and won seven, including an award for another of this year's nominees, costume designer, Catherine Zuber.

Re-live Sher's Tony Award-winning production here!

