THE BAND'S VISIT
Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT

Jul. 15, 2017  

An Egyptian Police Band arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music and laughter connect us all.

Featuring music & lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee & Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek and a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics award winner and Drama Desk nominee Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, THE BAND'S VISIT will be directed by Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner and Outer Critic & Drama League Award nominee David Cromer.

THE BAND'S VISIT will feature Katrina Lenk (Indecent) as "Dina," Tony Shalhoub (The Price) as "Tewfiq," John Cariani (Something Rotten!) as "Itzik," Ari'el Stachel (We Live in Cairo) as "Haled," George Abud (The Visit) as "Camal," Andrew Polk (Burning) as "Avrum," Bill Army (Act One) as "Zelger," Rachel Prather (Once) as "Julia," Jonathan Raviv (Martyrs Street) as "Sammy," Sharone Sayegh (Mamma Mia!) as "Anna," Kristen Sieh (The Fortress of Solitude) as "Iris," Alok Tewari (Awake and Sing!) as "Simon."

Musicians will include Andrea Grody (Music Director/Piano), George Abud(Violin, Oud, Darbuka), Alexandra Eckhardt (Bass), Philip Mayer (Drums, Arabic Percussion), Sam Sadigursky (Clarinet, Saxophones, Flute), Jeff Theiss(Associate Conductor/Keyboard), Harvey Valdes (Guitar) and Garo Yellin (Cello).

THE BAND'S VISIT will begin performances on Saturday, October 7, 2017, and officially open on Thursday, November 9, 2017. Tickets are now on sale.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

high res photos

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

Up On The Marquee: THE BAND'S VISIT
'The Band's Visit'

buy tickets


 

Related Articles

From This Author Walter McBride

Walter McBride As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up On The Marquee: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
  • Up On The Marquee: PRINCE OF BROADWAY
  • Photo Coverage: Patti LuPone & Christine Ebersole Discuss WAR PAINT CD Release
  • Photo Coverage: Laura Linney and Cynthia Nixon Celebrate Their New Portraits at Sardi's!
  • Photo Coverage: Second Stage's A PARALLELOGRAM Cast Meets the Press!
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Company of Second Stage's A PARALLELOGRAM

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com