Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 3/26-3/27/2017

Mar. 27, 2017  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, March 27, 2017 - Monday, March 27, 2017. Catch up below!


  • VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Performs MOANA's 'You're Welcome' ft. Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • Volante, Mossman to Headline KINKY BOOTS in Manila; Show Opens 6/30
  • Photo Flash: Lily Tomlin Visits Broadway's ANASTASIA
  • Photo Flash: ANASTASIA and GROUNDHOG DAY Celebrate First Two Show Day, PHANTOM Plays with Snapchat Filters, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
  • VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Credits Mandy Patinkin for Opening His 'Heart Chakra'
  • MISS SAIGON Leaves No Doubt as to Relevance with Trump Reference

