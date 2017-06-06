Tony Nominated John Tartaglia Joins the Troupe for Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Boot Camp

BroadwayWorld learned today that John Tartaglia is packing up his talents and bringing them to Oklahoma to join the already announced stellar faculty for year three of Kristin Chenoweth'S Broadway Boot Camp.

Tartaglia, the popular host of Sirius XM On Broadway's SUNDAY, FUNDAY has got the perfect skill-set to round out those already announced.

"I'm thrilled he is joining us. I'm a big fan and I know the kids are gonna love him. I also think that with the ages of the students in the program, he will be able to relate in a very special way because he started his professional career at age 16, as a puppeteer on Sesame Street" says Chenoweth.

John went on to create, executive produce and star in his own preschool series Johnny and the Sprites, for Disney Junior. The series was nominated for 8 Emmy awards, including a nomination for "Outstanding Performance in a Children's Series" for Tartaglia. John stars as Kip on Jim Henson's Word Party on NETFLIX. He earned a Tony award nomination for his Broadway debut in the dual roles of Princeton and Rod in the hit musical "Avenue Q". Other Broadway roles include Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and Pinocchio in Shrek the Musical. As a director, John helmed the national tours of Dinosaur Train Live and Sid the Science Kid Live, Claudio Quest (New York Musical Theatre Festival), Winner of 6 awards including "Best in Fest", The Wizard of Ox, Tarzan and Shrek the Musical at the St Louis MUNY, Lord Tom (York Theater) Shrek The Halls (DreamWorks Theatricals), Because of Winn Dixie (Arkansas Rep) and more. John wrote the acclaimed Off-Broadway musical "ImaginOcean" that has been re-imagined as a television series, currently airing on PBS Kids called "Jim Henson's Splash and Bubbles" John plays Splash, Tidy and Maury and serves as it's Creator and Co-Executive Producer.

