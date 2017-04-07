Tim Pigott-Smith, Tony Nominee for KING CHARLES III, Dies at 70

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that British actor Tim Pigott-Smith, who was nominated for a Tony and an Olivier Award last year for his turn in Mike Bartlett's KING CHARLES III, has died. He was 70.

Pigott-Smith was just about to begin previews in DEATH OF A SALESMAN at Royal & Derngate before a UK tour, and he recently reprised his role in a television adaptation of KING CHARLES III, to be broadcast this spring on BBC. Stephen Frears' new film VICTORIA AND ABDUL, in which he appears alongside Olivia Williams, Michael Gambon and Judi Dench, will debut in the UK this fall. He was awarded an OBE for drama last month.

Before KING CHARLES III, the actor made his Broadway debut in the 1974 revival of SHERLOCK HOLMES and returned to the Great White Way in 1999 for THE ICEMAN COMETH. He appeared extensively onstage in the UK, including productions at the RSC, Chichester Festival Theatre, and in the West End.

Pigott-Smith trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School before breaking onto the small screen in the 1984 series THE JEWEL IN THE CROWN. He has also appeared on TV in THE VICE, BLOODY SUNDAY, DOWNTON ABBEY and DOCTOR WHO. Among his film credits are CLASH OF THE TITANS, V FOR VENDETTA, GANGS OF NEW YORK, QUANTUM OF SOLACE and more.

His memoirs of a lifetime onstage DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM? are being published by Bloomsbury Continuum.

Pigott-Smith is survived by his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, and his son, Tom, as well as other extended family.

