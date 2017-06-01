Theater Talk: In Discussion with the Teams from ANASTASIA and A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2

This week Theater Talk focuses on the TONY-nominated play A Doll's House, Part 2 in a conversation with playwright Lucas Hnath along with its TONY-nominated lead actors Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper. The play picks up 15 years after the end of the classic Ibsen drama A Doll's House. Nora returns to the home she once shared with Torvald and events take an unexpected turn, in a theatrical work that also surprises audiences in both its style and tone.



Next up is the new Broadway extravaganza Anastasia with librettist Terrence McNally joining actors Christy Altomare and Ramin Karimloo. Adapted from the popular 1997 animated film, the new musical's score by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty includes beloved songs from the film as well as many new ones. McNally, however, dumped the film's book, including characters Rasputin (dead 16 years before the story takes place) and Bartok, a talking bat. Instead he has written a libretto that evokes the pre-revolution overindulgence of Russia's ruling class that led to so profound a political upheaval, as well as the austere and menacing ambience of the post-revolution Soviet Union, which came from it.

THEATER TALK is the series devoted to the world of the New York stage and beyond. Co-hosted by series executive producer Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel, Broadway columnist for the New York Post, the acclaimed program features conversations with important artists working in the theater today; plus lively and entertaining panels of insightful critics, reporters and other writers discussing what's going on in the theater now, as well as the legacy of theater from the past.

Now in its 25th year, the program is produced at its home station CUNY TV in NYC and airs on TV weekly on PBS stations THIRTEEN & WLIW in New York City and public TV stations across the USA. It's archive of over 700 episodes is on YouTube.

For more information, visit: http://theatertalk.org

Related Articles