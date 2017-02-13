The Theater People Podcast Welcomes Tony-Winning Legend LaChanze

On Monday, February 13th, Theater People podcast welcomes Tony-winner LaChanze. For the episode, LaChanze talks about how growing up in Connecticut afforded her the opportunity to make frequent trips into New York City where she saw such shows as the original CHICAGO and EVITA with Patti LuPone.

She shares memories of making her Broadway debut in UPTON IT'S HOT, a gig that had started out as a summer job in Atlantic City before opening and closing on Broadway after just 24 performances.

She talks about why starring in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND is still her most prescious Broadway experience, and she shares her experience of seeing the recent revival of THE COLOR PURPLE.

She also talks about her upcoming solo show FEELING GOOD which she is bringing to the Highline Ballroom on February 22nd.

Listen to the LaChanze episode here:

ABOUT THE THEATER PEOPLE PODCAST

Theater People is the only podcast featuring full length interviews with Tony winners, Broadway legends, and today's hottest theater stars.

Find this and all previous episodes at www.theaterppl.com. You can follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and "Like" it on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, and get the each new episode a day early.

