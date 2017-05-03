The Maxamoo Podcast Previews May in New York Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Jack, Jose, and Lindsay discuss what they're looking forward to this month at the theater beyond Broadway:

Sojourners and Her Portmanteau by Mfoniso Udofia at New York Theatre Workshop (1:30) (Listen to our discussion of Sojourners when it premiered in New York City last year and listen to this gorgeous interview with Adepero Oduye (from the cast of Her Portmanteau).

The Lucky One by A.A. Milne at The Mint Theater (6:25)

Arlington by Enda Walsh at St. Ann's Warehouse & Rooms by Enda Walsh from Irish Arts Center (9:22)

3/Fifths by James Scruggs at 3-Legged Dog (15:23)

Seven Spots on the Sun by Martín Zimmerman at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (19:28)

World Builders by Johnna Adams from Flux Theatre Ensemble (22:43)

Baghdaddy music and book by Marshall Pailet and lyrics and book by A.D. Penedo at St. Luke's Theatre (25:40)

The Boy Who Danced on Air music by Tim Rosser and book and lyrics by Charlie Sohne at Abingdon Theatre Company (29:10)

The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein by Edward Einhorn at HERE Art Center (31:11)

Pacific Overtures music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman at Classic Stage Company (32:50)

A Doll's House, Part 2 by Lucas Hnath at Golden Theatre (37:30)

Emerging Writers Group Spotlight Series at The Public Theater (38:05)

