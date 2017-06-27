The Broadwaysted Podcast Welcomes Everyone's Favorite Mai Tai-Drinking, Strike-Leading, Alien Technology Expert!

For Jeremy Jordan's return to Broadwaysted, we couldn't just have a normal episode. So this week we're drinking a gallon of Mai Tais and Game Master Kimberly is pulling out all the stops with one of the most epic games in BW history: "Escape the Podcast," an interactive, problem-solving escape game.

#WhatHaveYouSeenThisWeek finds us chatting about BANDSTAND, DADDY LONG LEGS on BroadwayHD, and Bryan's recent experience seeing GROUNDHOG DAY.

Jeremy spills about SUPERGIRL and then shares a #StageDoorStory about his Two-Show Tony Proposal has us gasping!, On this action-packed episode, we also play Dirty Hands on a Hardbody, complete a Broadwaysted Mad Lib of "Jeremy Jordan Fan Fiction, and even take some time to discuss what binge-worthy TV we've all been watching lately.

We also have a pretty healthy debate about which superhero Jeremy should portray and the proper dipping sauces for pizza crust so basically.. this episode has it all. We have a blast the second time around with #FriendOfTheShow Jeremy Jordan, so join in the fun as Jeremy gets Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

Jeremy's Bio : Jeremy Jordan made his Broadway debut in 2009 as a swing in the cast of "Rock of Ages" and later moved on to leads on Broadway in "West Side Story," "Bonnie & Clyde," and his Tony and Grammy nominated performance as Jack Kelly in "Newsies." On screen, Jeremy can be seen in the feature film "Joyful Noise" opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah and as the lead in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown's "The Last Five Years" opposite Oscar and Tony nominee Anna Kendrick. Jeremy has most notably been seen on television on NBC's hit series "Smash" and starring in the CW drama "Supergirl." Follow Jeremy @JeremyMJordan

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

