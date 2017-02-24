TV Exclusive: Nikka Graff Lanzarone Performs 'What Can You Lose/What I Did For Love' at 54 Below

Feb. 24, 2017  

Check out an exclusive video of Nikka Graff Lanzarone performing "What Can You Lose/What I Did For Love" at 54 Feinstein's/Below!

Hero Worship was co-written and directed by Robbie Rozelle (writer/director of Jessica Vosk, Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico shows).

Nikka grew up an overly scheduled bookworm/indoor kid/early internet adopter/only child in Los Angeles, dreaming of being a performer in New York City. Since she's become a grownup (sort of), she is still most of those things listed above, including a performer in New York City. You may have seen Nikka most recently in the acclaimed Off-Broadway revival of Sweet Charity, on Broadway in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Chicago, onstage (and on stilts) in regional theatres all over the country, and singing one number in a LOT of concerts. Nikka is the co-creator and co-host of "The Ensemblist," a Broadway-focused podcast. She believes in kindness, compassion, and humor above all. For more, visit nikka-graff-lanzarone.com and find her on Twitter @nikkalanz.

