TNT to Hand Out Shakespeare-Inspired Tote Bags to Broadway Theater-Goers This Sunday

This Sunday, TNT will be handing out Shakespeare-inspired tote bags to Broadway theater-goers with a street team in contemporary punk style Elizabethan garb. Wherefore art thou? In Times Square, of course! The promotion is to celebrate Shakespeare's 453rd birthday on April 23. TNT is also releasing a new trailer for its upcoming series WILL, slated to launch on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. (ET/PT) across TNT's U.S. platforms. You can spot the street team on Broadway and 7th Avenue in between 42nd and 49th Streets from 11 am - 6 pm.



Additionally, on Friday, April 21, TNT will be handing out Will tote bag giveaways at Bryant Park Presents Shakespeare: three beloved Shakespeare plays and a Shakespeare birthday bash produced by the irreverent and critically acclaimed The Drilling Company, presented by Will TNT



TNT is taking viewers back in time to Elizabethan England to tell the wild, rowdy story of young William Shakespeare in the brand new drama series Will. Newcomer Laurie Davidson plays the title role in this period drama told in a bold, contemporary style and played to a modern soundtrack that exposes all of Shakespeare's recklessness, lustful temptations and tortured brilliance. Also starring are Olivia DeJonge (The Visit), Ewen Bremner (Trainspotting), Colm Meaney (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), Mattias Inwood (The Shanara Chronicles), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Twilight Saga), William Houston (Sherlock Holmes), Lukas Rolfe (Grantchester), Max Bennett (The Hollow Crown) and Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers ).

